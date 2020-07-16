Roma-Verona, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Ibanez cresce, ok Spinazzola. Dzeko, c’è un’insufficienza

La Roma fatica ma batte 2-1 il Verona e conquista la terza vittoria consecutiva. Promossi quasi tutti i giallorossi ad eccezione di Mancini, che soffre sul suo lato gli attacchi della squadra di Juric, e Pellegrini, a cui non riesce quasi mai una delle sue giocate. Promosso un Ibanez in crescita, ok anche Kolarov da terzo centrale. Spinazzola sulla sinistra è imprendibile, Dzeko segna ma non ritrova il sorriso.

Ecco le pagelle dei quotidiani.

IL MESSAGGERO (a cura di A. Angeloni)

Pau Lopez 5,5; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 6 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 6; Peres 5, (21’ st Zappacosta 6), Diawara 5,5 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6,5; Pellegrini 5,5 (21’ st Zaniolo 5,5), Mkhitaryan 6,5 (43’st Perotti n.g.); Dzeko 6,5. All.: Fonseca 6.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (a cura di A. Pugliese)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 6, Ibanez 6,5 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 6; Peres 6, (21’ st Zappacosta 6), Diawara 5,5 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6,5; Pellegrini 5,5 (21’ st Zaniolo 5,5), Mkhitaryan 7 (43’st Perotti n.g.); Dzeko 6. All.: Fonseca 6.

LEGGO (a cura di F. Balzani)

Pau Lopez 5,5; Mancini 5, Ibanez 6,5 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 6,5; Peres 5,5, (21’ st Zappacosta 6), Diawara 6 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 6, Spinazzola 7; Pellegrini 5,5 (21’ st Zaniolo 6), Mkhitaryan 7 (43’st Perotti n.g.); Dzeko 6. All.: Fonseca 6,5.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (a cura di L. Valdiserri)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5, Ibanez 6 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 6; Peres 6, (21’ st Zappacosta 6), Diawara 5,5 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 6, Spinazzola 7; Pellegrini 6 (21’ st Zaniolo 5,5), Mkhitaryan 6,5 (43’st Perotti n.g.); Dzeko 5,5. All.: Fonseca 6.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (a cura di R. Maida)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 7 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 6; Peres 6 (21’ st Zappacosta 6), Diawara 5,5 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 6, Spinazzola 7; Pellegrini 6 (21’ st Zaniolo 5,5), Mkhitaryan 6,5 (43’st Perotti n.g.); Dzeko 6,5 All.: Fonseca 6.

LA REPUBBLICA (a cura di M. Pinci)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 6, Ibanez 6,5 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 6; Peres 6 (21’ st Zappacosta 5,5), Diawara 6 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 7,5, Spinazzola 6; Pellegrini 6 (21’ st Zaniolo 5,5), Mkhitaryan 7 (43’st Perotti n.g.), Dzeko 6,5. All.: Fonseca 6,5.

IL TEMPO (a cura di A. Austini)

Pau Lopez 5,5; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 7 (47’ st Villar n.g.), Kolarov 5,5; Peres 6,5, (21’ st Zappacosta 6), Diawara 6 (21’ st Cristante 6), Veretout 7, Spinazzola 6,5; Pellegrini 5,5 (21’ st Zaniolo 6), Mkhitaryan 7 (43’st Perotti n.g.); Dzeko 6. All.: Fonseca 6.