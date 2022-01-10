La Roma in vantaggio 3-1 non riesce a mantenere il risultato e regala la vittoria alla Juventus. Il migliore è Abraham autore del primo gol giallorosso. Difesa da profondo rosso, altra prestazione da dimenticare per Ibanez. Insufficienza grave per Cristante. Sufficienti oltre all’attaccante inglese anche Mkhitaryan e Pellegrini.
rassegna stampa roma
Roma-Juventus, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Abraham il migliore. Ibanez disastroso
Insufficiente anche Mourinho. Oltre all’ex Chelsea si salvano solo Mkhitaryan e Pellegrini
LEGGO (F.Balzani)
Rui Patricio 5,5; Ibanez 4,5; Cristante 6, Smalling 5; Maitland-Niles 5,5, Lo. Pellegrini 6 (42’ st Borja Mayoral s.v), Veretout 5,5 (33’ st Carles Perez s.v.), Mkhitaryan 6,5, Vina 5,5; Felix 6,5 (26’ st Shomurodov 5,5), Abraham 7. All.: Mourinho 5
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (M.Cecchini)
Rui Patricio 5,5; Ibanez 5; Cristante 5,5, Smalling 5; Maitland-Niles 5, Lo. Pellegrini 6 (42’ st Borja Mayoral s.v), Veretout 5 (33’ st Carles Perez s.v.), Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 5,5; Felix 5,5 (26’ st Shomurodov 5), Abraham 6,5. All.: Mourinho 5
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (G. D’Ubaldo)
Rui Patricio 5; Smalling 5, Cristante 4,5, Ibanez 4; Maitland-Niles 5, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 5,5; Felix 6 (26’ st Shomurodov 4,5), Abraham 6,5. All: Mourinho 5.
IL MESSAGGERO (A. Angeloni)
Rui Patricio 5; Smalling 5, Cristante 4,5, Ibanez 4; Maitland-Niles 5, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 4,5 (33’ st Carles Perez 6), Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 5,5; Felix 6 (26’ st Shomurodov 4,5), Abraham 6,5. All.: Mourinho 4,5.
CORRIERE DELLA SERA (L. Valdiserri)
Rui Patricio 5,5; Smalling 5, Cristante 4, Ibanez 4; Maitland-Niles 5, Pellegrini 5,5, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 5,5, Vina 5,5; Felix 7 (26’ st Shomurodov 4,5), Abraham 7. All.: Mourinho 5.
LA REPUBBLICA (M. Pinci)
Rui Patricio 5,5; Smalling 5, Cristante 6, Ibanez 4; Maitland-Niles 5, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 5 (Perez 6), Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 6; Felix 6 (26’ st Shomurodov 5),, Abraham 6,5. All.: Mourinho 5.
IL TEMPO (A. Austini)
Rui Patricio 5,5; Smalling 5,5, Cristante 5,5, Ibanez 4; Maitland-Niles 5,5, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 5 (Perez 5,5) , Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 5,5; Felix 6 (26’ st Shomurodov 5),, Abraham 6,5. All.: Mourinho 5,5.
