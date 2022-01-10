Roma-Juventus, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Abraham il migliore. Ibanez disastroso

Insufficiente anche Mourinho. Oltre all’ex Chelsea si salvano solo Mkhitaryan e Pellegrini

La Roma in vantaggio 3-1 non riesce a mantenere il risultato e regala la vittoria alla Juventus. Il migliore è Abraham autore del primo gol giallorosso. Difesa da profondo rosso, altra prestazione da dimenticare per Ibanez. Insufficienza grave per Cristante. Sufficienti oltre all’attaccante inglese anche Mkhitaryan e Pellegrini.