Bodo-Roma, le pagelle dei quotidiani: nel 6-1 norvegese non si salva nessuno

Reynolds, Kumbulla e Villar non sono all'altezza: la trasferta al circolo polare ha dimostrato le difficoltà della rosa

La sconfitta della Roma per 6-1 sul campo del Bodo Glimt è difficile da spiegare. Mourinho ha chiesto scusa, dichiarando di non avere riserve dello stesso livello dei titolari della squadra norvegese, il che potrebbe aver influito sul risultato finale. Il gol del 2-1 di Carles Perez sembrava potesse rilanciare la Roma nel secondo tempo, che si è però arresa alle giocate di Botheim e Solbakken. La Roma scivola ora al secondo posto nel girone, in attesa della partita di ritorno all'Olimpico. Ecco le pagelle dei quotidiani sportivi: