E’ morto Ventrone, preparatore ex Juve e Tottenham. Aveva 62 anni

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Gian Piero Ventrone, Coach of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the warm up prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match between Tottenham Hotspur and Vitesse at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 04, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)