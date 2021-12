Trigoria, il neo pilota di MotoGP Di Giannantonio fa visita al centro sportivo

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 21: Fabio Di Giannantonio of Italy and Del Conca Gresini Moto3 Honda greets in box during the MotoGp Red Bull U.S. Grand Prix of The Americas - Qualifying at Circuit of The Americas on April 21, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Bongarts/Getty Images)