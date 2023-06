Morte di Berlusconi, il cordoglio della Roma: “Il club si unisce al dolore”

DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - MAY 26: Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi arrives for an evening dinner function at Le Ciro's Restaurant at the G8 Summit on May 26, 2011 in Deauville, France. Heads of the world's wealthiest nations are meeting in Deauville, France, for the G8 summit to discuss various security, aid and trade issues, including the 'Arab Spring', nuclear safety and climate change. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe - Pool/Getty Images)