Mondiale femminile, Svezia-Italia 5-0. Serturini: “Non meritiamo una sconfitta così”

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 29: Jonna Andersson of Sweden takes on Annamaria Serturini of Italy during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)