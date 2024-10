Fabregas su Totti: “È una leggenda ma non abbiamo mostrato interesse per lui”

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Cesc Fabregas takes part in Enterprise Rent-A-Player at Westway Sports Centre on April 22, 2024 in London, England. Enterprise Rent-A-Player, a competition offering five-a-side football teams across Europe the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a European legend join their squad for one night only. The star-studded Enterprise 'Rent-A-Player' line-up is formed of legends Cesc Fabregas, Radamel Falcao and Fabien Barthez. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Enterprise Rent-A-Car Rent-A-Player UEFA Europa League Campaign)