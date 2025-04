Dele-Bashiru: “Il derby è una partita speciale, vogliamo riscattare Bodo e l’andata”

BODO, NORWAY - APRIL 10: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of SS Lazio in action during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between FK Bodo/Glimt and S.S. Lazio at Aspmyra Stadion on April 10, 2025 in Bodo, Norway. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)