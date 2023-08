Roma-Marcos Leonardo, trattativa ancora in stand-by: domani possibili nuovi contatti

SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 02: Marcos Leonardo of Santos walks to pay respects to late football legend Pelé during his funeral at Vila Belmiro stadium on January 02, 2023 in Santos, Brazil. Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, died on December 29, 2022 aged 82 after a battle with cancer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The three-time World Cup champion with Brazil is considered one of the greatest football legends of all time. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)