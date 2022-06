Italia U19, Faticanti e Volpato convocati per l’Europeo

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - MAY 31: Giacomo Faticanti of AS Roma gestures during the Primavera 1 final match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on May 31, 2022 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)